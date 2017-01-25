Chloé Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Clare Waight Keller channeled a late Seventies vibe in her pre-fall collection for Chloé, which referenced the free-spirited heroines of Woody Allen movies.

A “Manhattan”-era Meryl Streep inspired items like a beige dungaree dress with long braces, or a caramel coat with a ribbed knit collar and sleeves. These mixed with cozy knits ranging from a pale pink sweater with drooping sleeves to a zigzag-patterned cardigan coat.

“There was something about the wardrobe that came around then, which has become quite iconic, but at the time was actually normal, in a sense,” Waight Keller said. “There was something nice about the fact of that sort of normal-ness, but at the same time, the charm and the personal whimsy of the clothes.”

The designer worked an oversized theme with a chunky zip-up top made from a patchwork of shearling, cotton and aged leather. Denim appeared in the guise of an extra-large quilted parka, worn with a matching collarless tunic and black pants with a graphic cutout hem.

The tomboyish pieces contrasted with peasant blouses, maxidresses and baby dolls in featherlight crepe or floral-embroidered tulle netting. They had a dreamy bohemian feel, as did a floaty tiered dress in gold-flecked floral fil coupé.

Under Waight Keller, Chloé has cemented its standing as a one-stop shop for practical, desirable pieces, supported by a lineup of best-selling handbags like the Faye, which this season came in a backpack version. If rumors of a change in creative direction at the brand are confirmed, her successor will have to keep up that momentum.