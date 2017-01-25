Christian Wijnants Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Loose, fluid silhouettes and a collage of paisley prints were Belgian designer Christian Wijnants’ touchstones for pre-fall. A follow-up from certain spring looks and a peek at what he will offer for fall, Wijnants continues to promote a less seasonal approach to fashion.

His inspiration was an imaginary trip to “Persian territories,” he said, citing Iran, India and Afghanistan among the countries he visited in his mind. This was visible both in the abundance of Kashmir prints he used and in the styling of the collection, with tops, dresses and pants all designed to be mixed and matched at will and layered like salwar kameez, traditional Pakistani designs.

Royal blue and fuchsia on backgrounds of black or white were central, worked on light silks and jerseys or pleated polyesters in a contrast of girly and streetwise. Ripped silk was worked as an allover fringe on brightly toned biker jackets that popped with color in a more urban register, and denim also had a role to play.

As ever, knitwear was a key part of Wijnants’ proposition, and there were some innovative techniques here. A pistachio green sweater was seamless, knitted on a special machine in Japan, giving it rounded volumes, while a honeycomb design with a velvety feel was created from a polyester yarn.