Maison Michel Pre-Fall 2017

Priscilla Royer wanted to offer something for everyone — whether male or female, classic or cool — in this versatile collection. As such, personalization was the name of the game for the Chanel-owned milliner, with many of the designs created to adapt to a variety of styles, from a classic felt wide-brimmed hat that could be shaped in different ways to a flexible wool bucket hat treated to be water-repellent that regains its form even after being crushed into a handbag or backpack, and could also be squashed into a trilby shape and hold that form.

Royer wanted to focus on cut-and-sew designs this season, rather than the molded felt designs for which the house is better known, and set out to prove it with a variety of cap shapes and styles, from deerstalkers to baseball caps. A reversible tweed beret was gray on one side and brown on the other, complete with cat ears both inside and out.

The fun animal-ear theme, which has drawn a younger crowd to the brand over seasons past, was back in force. It was found on several headbands with teddy bear ears, in lilac-tinged gray tweed or bright purple and black fluffy wool, for example. Vintage-style veils in a vivid lilac also featured on several designs, including a cat-eared fascinator-style headband in a mauve and pink jacquard, one of the few elements of the collection that was not gender-neutral.

It, like many other designs, was conceived to be worn either alone or combined with other items. “It’s like accessories for accessories,” Royer joked, showing a range of pin badges, bow brooches and an embroidered hat band that could also be worn as a choker in further demonstration of the theme.