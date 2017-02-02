Martin Grant Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Oversized silhouettes — think masculine coats, extralarge shirts and flowing pants — were at the core of Martin Grant’s pre-fall collection.

The designer presented an array of terrific outerwear, from a sleek black wool trench to a cuddly shearling cocoon coat. They came in dressier fabrics for evening, with the trench done in retro-flavored burgundy velvet and the cocoon coat in dark brocade.

Tweed and corduroy riding skirts were paired with a fitted blazer or a furry alpaca bomber jacket for a casual take on city dressing. Trousers ranged from tweed canvas flares to luxurious silk velvet palazzo pants.

For warmer climes, Grant offered new variations on his signature shirtdresses, including a dusty yellow version that combined a buttoned-up long-sleeve top with a ruffled bottom. Classic blue-and-white men’s shirting was used to create generously cut shirts or a puff-sleeve blouse.

“I’ve been moving away a little bit from the more fitted, tailored silhouette that I’ve always done. Things have become a bit more oversized, so it just seemed to make sense,” he said of the masculine influences in the collection.

“Also, I think it’s almost a desire for me wanting to find a coat for myself, so I’m actually doing it in the women’s collection,” the designer added with a laugh. His socialite following can rest easy — Grant’s vision of genderless dressing struck the right balance of elegance and ease.