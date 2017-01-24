Natasha Zinko Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Natasha Zinko’s combination of countryside chic, sexy black leather and streetwear made for an idiosyncratic yet cute proposition for pre-fall. Inspired by her native Ukraine, Zinko played with sweetheart necklines, smocking and floral cross-stitch motifs — either in beaded embroidery or as a print — as well as plaids and tweeds in a palette marrying shocking pink, bright yellow, purple, khaki and blue with black leather, denim and white cotton.

She styled a black leather bra top over dresses that, were it not for quirky details of cut and corset-like interior panels that added stiffness, would not look out of place on the set of “Little House on the Prairie.” For her more street-inspired designs, she gave wide cropped boyfriend jeans a “double-denim” effect with two waistlines — one high, the other low-hanging, while khaki or purple tweed reveled in outsized pants or a more classic coat lined with a contrasting houndstooth wool, both with white blocky text reading “Here’s my summer cottage, there is my house,” in Russian. It was a reference to an old Soviet song.