Off-White Pre-Fall 2017

There’s a new Pablo in town. Virgil Abloh, Kanye West’s creative director, has tapped French street artist Pablo Tomek to collaborate on the pre-fall collection for his label Off-White.

He plastered Tomek’s abstract expressive brush strokes on everything from a silk parka to a body-conscious digitized intarsia knit dress, as well as clutches with construction-inspired hardware, marking the latest confluence between the red-hot streetwear and graffiti art scenes.

Abloh shot the look book for the collection outside the Palais de Tokyo contemporary art museum in Paris, where Tomek has painted an outside wall. “It’s kind of perfect that we’re in this cold,” he said, noting that the title of the collection was “Global Warming?”

The street style guru said the theme was inspired by the U.S. election campaign, during which Donald Trump called climate change a “hoax.” But the link with the outfits was tenuous at best – think chunky coats and jackets paired with an assortment of scuba dresses, ruffled shirts and cropped black PVC pants.

The outerwear was similarly disjointed, with options including a crushed blue velvet puffer jacket and a chubby fox fur jacket incorporating Off-White’s signature black-and-white stripes – suggesting this candidate needs to further refine his message.