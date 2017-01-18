Paule Ka Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

A year into her tenure at the Parisian brand, creative director Alithia Spuri-Zampetti chose to focus on extending Paule Ka’s appeal in daywear and separates, aiming to offer what she sees as the quintessential French girl’s wardrobe.

Cue tailored suits and coats, tweeds reworked in a breezy floral pattern with a Sixties vibe, and a gray marled neoprene sweatshirt glammed up with a metallic floral appliqué. That motif was repeated in much of the collection, adding elegance to fluffy checked wool separates and interest to a more dressed up black silk ensemble. The bow, one of the house’s signatures, was worked as a white trompe l’oeil motif on black jacquard on a range of dresses.

The level of fabric innovation in Spuri-Zampetti’s collection stood out, with materials including a selection of jacquards developed in Italy exclusively for the label. One of these, worked in navy, red and brown threads of differing textures to give it a 3-D effect, worked very well on a floorlength gown with a contrasting lace bodice.

Spuri-Zampetti also upped the bar in accessories, declining the bow and floral designs on shoes and clutches and adding items more appropriate for daytime like a cute backpack – albeit in burgundy velvet.