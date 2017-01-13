Rochas Pre-Fall 2017

Alessandro Dell’Acqua continued to build an image for the Rochas label focused on a bourgeois look, which this season he peppered with more sensual and eccentric touches. There was a mannish feel running through the wool peacoats with gold buttons as well as in the checkered cabans, which got a glamorous appeal when paired with snakeskin pencil skirts. Sweet touches were introduced via the bows decorating silk taffeta dresses and skirts in a delicate floral pattern, while little ruffles punctuated more fluid georgette and crepe de chine frocks. He worked chunky fur coats in pop colors like yellow and fuchsia, while the pretty, long-bustier evening dresses came in elegant nocturnal tones enlightened by the quirky crystal brooches shaped like insects. Dell’Acqua managed to seamlessly blend contrasting forces in a lineup that looked both sophisticated and commercially appealing.