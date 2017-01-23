Sacai Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

In a season of hybrids, Chitose Abe is in her element. The designer took a more intuitive approach to the game, exploring “irrational” combinations like a military parka fused with a peacoat, and mixing the feminine with the masculine in a more uninhibited way.

She was equally playful with prints, with a digital camouflage pattern surfacing on a pleated satin and chiffon dress and a hybrid jacquard fur, with geometric motifs also carved into the surface to create relief.

A line of pleated chiffon dresses combining patterns inspired by antique prints in different fabrics, or sporting more quirky ideas like a cable knit-inspired motif with a real cable-knit collar to match, were to-die-for. Ditto for the red and navy knits in a blown-up bandana motif.