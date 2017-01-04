Tibi Pre-Fall 2017

The idea of a seasonless, “confident” wardrobe is what drives Amy Smilovic at Tibi. “It’s really for a working girl,” she explained. “I hate to say it’s based on anything, because each season we really base it on what we want to wear and what we’re feeling.”

Lucky for her customers, Smilovic’s feelings translated very well into a desirable and wearable collection. This season, she channeled the Eighties in a refined way. Drop-shoulder coats in heritage plaids, cropped T-shirts with removable shoulder pads, long-sleeve dresses that could transition flawlessly from work to play — one style in a great hammered silk blend leopard, as well as unexpected combinations of colors — are all elements of Tibi’s year-round concept.

“Everything is seasonless and it really is by accident,” she said. “We didn’t set out to create a lighter-weight collection or anything like that. I think that we’re just finding that we are very attracted to things that we can wear creatively throughout the year and not have to change our whole wardrobe when the weather changes.”