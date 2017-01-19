Veronique Branquinho Pre-Fall 2017

Veronique Branquinho clearly embraced a folk inspiration for pre-fall. She infused the concise collection — which was focused on traditional tones of black and gray with pops of bright red, yellow, green and baby blue — with an artisanal feel. The designer introduced many handmade elements, from a crochet shawl to pom-poms trimming the V-neckline of a silk dress and exquisite floral embroideries decorating the pieces. She successfully balanced the vivid, colorful embellishments with the simplicity of the silhouettes, which included maxi ponchos, apron dresses, tunics, as well as blouses with little ruffles. These were all worked in different fabrics, such as flannel, silk and velvet.