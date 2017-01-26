Y’s Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Highlights in the collection included a capsule in the Y’s Pink line based on floaty limited-edition garments in tonal patchworks of squares of vintage silk pajamas sourced mainly in France and Germany, but also evoking the traditional chan-chan-ko quilted patchwork jackets worn by Japanese grandmothers.

The chunky hybrid navy tweed and Aran knit jackets were bang on trend. A range of minimalist silk elements with navy uppers flowing into a bright blue “drop and dye” print with a cloudy, ink-blot aspect were lovely.