Zuhair Murad Pre-Fall 2017

As usual, Zuhair Murad’s collection sparkled plenty, right down to the tights, which were embellished with bits of diamanté.

The inspirations for fall were Chinese graphics and embroidery — as well as Eighties fashion — and while it might have made for a strange marriage, it actually worked, with pieces that could light up even the dreariest of rooms.

The collection was made from soft and starched tulle, organza, lace and lamé that twinkled with colored birds, swirls and flowers. Looks included a long, curve-hugging baby pink tulle gown with short fluttery sleeves, and a gold one with matching rope embroidery.

A long kimono jacket had bright pink turned-up cuffs and lots of contrast silk embroidery, while a black organza bomber was abloom with matching sequined flowers.

The Eighties came alive through a sparkly sleeveless skater dress, its skirts made from multiple layers of stiff tulle, while a strapless leather micro-minidress had a tiered ruffle skirt. Jeans, embroidered with birds and dotted with fat gold studs, were among the few casual looks.