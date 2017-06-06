Acne Studios Resort 2018

For anyone wondering whatever happened to Veruschka, the 78-year-old model still gives great face — and astounding derrière — as witnessed by her appearance in the look book for Acne’s resort collection.

“This is a collection of Acne Studios archetypes, iconic and real, so I wanted to work with an icon for the shoot,” said Acne creative director Jonny Johansson.

“We asked Veruschka to choose her favorites from the collection, and it was amazing to have this supersonic woman work with such spontaneity,” he added.

Rather than work top-to-toe archetypal looks, as Vetements did last season, Johansson went for a pick-and-mix approach, throwing in items including a boxy cropped denim jacket with exaggerated sleeves, an asymmetrically buttoned plaid blaze and an embroidered Cuban shirt.

He added a quirky touch with bodysuits and leggings featuring a wood print, and off-kilter accessories such as elbow-length suede gloves and Moroccan-style pointy slippers. Message: powerful personalities only need apply.