Amanda Wakeley Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

An avid traveler, Amanda Wakeley transported herself to South America when creating her latest resort collection.

She imagined a character who “travels to Uruguay as much as she does to Paris,” picking up style inspiration from across the world.

This translated into a bold, feminine range filled with fluid shapes and rich, intricate fabrications.

Dresses — a key category for the designer — came in paisley prints and loose maxi silhouettes for day, while for evening, Wakeley re-created some of her signature shapes using bright shades of red or metallic-embroidered cloqué fabrics that paid homage to Latin culture.

Among the highlights were a satin slipdress with lace trimmings and a red maxi piece featuring a delicately pleated silk tulle skirt and an embroidered bodice.

Separates were also strong and featured subtle yet impactful references to the South American traditions and style. Blouses came with neck ties, skirts were embellished with circular, silver hardware and trousers came loose and sat low at the waist, referencing gaucho pants.

A pair of drop-waist trousers and matching blazer, created using a custom-made Prince of Wales check fabric and worn with a corset, stood out.

Wakeley, who has enjoyed a lot of success expanding her accessories range through the TV shopping network QVC, tied each look together with curved ankle boots and elegant black fedoras, created in collaboration with British milliner Lock & Co.

See More From the Resort 2018 Collections:

Fausto Puglisi Resort 2018: New, deconstructed silhouettes were introduced in the designer’s resort collection, which spanned from feminine chic to tomboy.

Jill Stuart Resort 2018: Jill Stuart touched back to her roots with a fresh, fun and easy resort collection.

Nomia Resort 2018: Yara Flinn’s resort lineup focused on slight contrasts of the masculine and feminine in soft-yet-manipulated fabrics.

Creatures of Comfort Resort 2018: Jade Lai brought Twenties beach pajamas into the 21st century, with some looks having a few steps above ath-leisure and a nice tomboy balance.

Sportmax Resort 2018: Sportmax looked to its archives for its collection combining sartorial and sporty references.

Roksanda Resort 2018: A big fan of art, Roksanda Ilincic took cues from Seventies tapestries and embedded handcrafted elements into garments for resort.