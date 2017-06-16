Christopher Kane Resort 2018

Galleries

The designer traveled back to his native Scotland for this elegant, exuberant collection that riffs on the work of Charles Rennie Mackintosh and weaves in bits of Kane’s childhood growing up outside Glasgow.

“It’s the first time I’ve done a tartan kilt,” said the designer pointing to the short, pleated skirt on the rail, and also to a T-shirt showing Mickey Mouse dressed in a kilt and tam o’ shanter cap. There’s also a Scottish lion flag sweater — in traditional red and yellow — but the folksy references end there.

The collection is also filled with lace, frills, feathers and offbeat outer space details typical of the science-obsessed designer. Fluffy, iridescent pompoms sprout across a bubble-gum-pink mohair dress and sweater, while the tiers and sleeves of sheer gingham dresses are held together by delicate chains.

Kane took a featherweight metallic silver fabric and worked it into a rustling skirt with a handkerchief hem, while the ruffles of a short evening jacket are shot through with silvery yarns.

Kane shot the resort look book on the spectacular grounds of The Hill House, which Mackintosh and his wife, the artist Margaret Macdonald, designed and built for the publishing magnate Walter Blackie, about 25 miles northwest of Glasgow.

There’s many a Mackintosh moments in this collection, including a skinny, black-and-white striped dress with a fringed and fluttery hemline, an homage to the designer’s famous Hill House chair with the extra-long back.

Another long dress, meanwhile, had a geometric criss-cross hatch pattern that sparkled with black bugle beads and delicate, 3-D sequin flowers, recalling the designer’s colorful, abstract stained glass designs.

