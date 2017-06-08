House of Holland Resort 2018

Designer Henry Holland reimagined the British artist Albert Irvin’s vivid prints and put a fun Anna Piaggi-style spin on a collection that was filled with arty pieces.

Holland had worked directly with Irvin, who died in March, referencing his bright colors and use of abstract shapes and named the range “Bert” after Irvin’s nickname. “It’s been really nice to explore his work in a completely different context and showcase it in a new way. We wanted to really focus on staying true to his memory and we worked with his daughters,” he said.

Holland took another cue from former Italian Vogue editor Piaggi’s love of structured tailoring and suiting. That came through in a monochrome woven jacquard tailored suit, to which Holland added playful red buttons. Piaggi’s love of bright color was translated into a bright, acidic yellow for a corduroy peacoat and knee-length shorts.

Holland put a fun spin on artists’ overalls, too, making them from patchwork linen. There was similar patchwork bomber jacket and skirt, which Holland paired with a black and white polka dot ladylike blouse.

The artist-in-studio theme also came through with an extra wide wale corduroy mid-length dress in navy blue, layered over a graphic long-sleeve blouse. Elsewhere, there the designer’s take on Irvin’s exuberant prints were cast onto dresses, tops and trousers including a poplin wrap dress, a long-sleeved mini dress and a long dress with ruffled tiers.

Holland also worked with the English sculptor and jewelry-maker Andrew Logan — a good friend of Irvin’s — on heart-shaped brooches. He also teamed with Christy’s on colorful fedora hats and is planning a bigger collection with the brand later this year. He worked with Atalanta Weller on footwear, creating sky-high platform espadrilles, some of which wrapped around the leg and tied at the knee.