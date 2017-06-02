Huishan Zhang Resort 2018

Huishan Zhang captured the spirit of the Swinging Sixties with touches of Pop Art and floral embellishment in a collection full of easy, playful looks.

The designer put an emphasis on separates and expanded his lifestyle offering with an ample lineup of dresses, coats, shirts, skirts, trousers, cardigans and sweaters.

Dresses were both functional and whimsical as in an ankle-grazing, blue-and-white cotton pinstripe dress embellished with floral appliqués. The other side of the reversible dress was done in a soft white broderie anglaise. The same pinstripe pattern was used for separates, including a short-sleeve shirt and skirts, while the broderie anglaise was used for dresses and skirts.

The designer said outerwear was also key, and he took the same functional-meets-whimsical approach to design. The sleeves of a utilitarian olive wool trench were adorned with a circular cutout design while a long black jacket was treated with pearl buttons and feather details on the torso.

This is the second time the designer has included knitwear in his range, including khaki pants with pleating on the legs.