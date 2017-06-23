Chalayan Resort 2018

Galleries



Hussein Chalayan wanted to create a variety of pieces, a wardrobe, that his woman could tap into all day and into the evening — and what a cool and sophisticated lineup it was.

Draping and wrapping was a big theme, with the same long dark gray dress worn loose and robe-like one moment, and then — voilà — could be fitted into a V-neck with a cinched waist in a matter of seconds.

Chalayan said he loved the idea of romance and effortlessness, of layering and light materials. He worked silks, jacquards and light cottons into the collection, for draped tops — some gathered with ruching or drawstring details — and an asymmetric dress that tied low on the hip.

There were some lovely, long-sleeve off-the-shoulder cotton dresses, and a breezy black Sophia Loren style with a sweetheart neckline and rounded, sculpted sleeves that gathered around the elbow.

For evening, Chalayan’s long dresses were also an exercise in wrapping and unwrapping: A long dress, in grayish oyster, had draped sleeves and a belted waist in one instance, while a similar dark blue one was worn loose, its open belt straps making a squarish, graphic pattern at the front.

