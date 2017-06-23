Isa Arfen Resort 2018

Serafina Sama was torn between dark and light, inspired both by Watanabe Katsumi’s vintage images of Tokyo’s dance and strip clubs, Yayoi Kusama’s fat polka dots, and her own love of feminine dressing. “In some ways it’s overly feminine — billowing volumes, ruching and bubble skirts, but I pushed it off balance with some punky details, but it’s still a fun, feel-good collection,” the designer said.

Looks included classic high-waisted, slim-cut trousers — some with a cotton ruffle trim at the waist — and mini kilts meant to be worn over trousers, cotton poplin dresses with bubble skirts and a hand-drawn cherry blossom motif mixed with black Kusama-like dots for ruched tops and skirts.

T-shirts were adorned with studs to look like bras or necklaces, and one read: “Isa ArFUN.” An oversize trench had bondage-inspired, double-belt details. There were more subdued looks, too, in the form of a black jumpsuit with a buckle at the shoulder and a wide sash at the waist, and a dress and asymmetrical top with a similar design. Sama may have been torn between two worlds, but she brought them together in the end for this fun, upbeat collection.

See More From the Resort 2018 Collections:

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018: Cynthia Rowley’s latest lineup is all about mastering the art of the long weekend getaway.

Claudia Li Resort 2018: The collection drew from the designer’s own dreams and the surrealist work of Joe Webb and Salvador Dalí.

Stella Jean Resort 2018: Country and tropical motifs were incorporated in this collection, focused on very feminine silhouettes.

Vivetta Resort 2018: Vivetta Ponti introduced edgier, more mature silhouettes for resort.

Martha Medeiros Resort 2018: Martha Medeiro’s handmade Brazilian lace collection drew from the arid landscapes of the designer’s native region of Sertão.

Sass & Bide Resort 2018: Sophia Berman’s resort collection referenced Casa Batllo, a fantastically decorated home by Antoni Gaudí, to inject a Spanish flare into resort.