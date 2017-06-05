Joseph Resort 2018

Creative director Louise Trotter took an artistic route for resort, nodding to the artist David Hockney and his vivid use of color.

“I think what Hockney has is a true understanding of the dilemma of weather,” said Trotter. “He also represents much of his British quirkiness and the eccentricity of British style in how he mismatched patterns. I wanted the collection to have a kind of Englishness, but also a sense of optimism because I think we need this at this time — to have a kind of nostalgic optimistic feel.”

She cleverly clashed patterns, prints and bold colors and incorporated luxe fabrics into the chic and tailored collection that is meant to be layered.

A pressed felt tailored overcoat in a bold blue hue was worn over high-waisted trousers with a narrow leg. She layered the look with a classic blue v-neck sweater over a navy and yellow polka dot blouse. The print was an ode to Hockney’s mother Lauren.

Cues came from the artist’s Yorkshire landscapes, too, such as a picturesque scene on a knitted sweater. Trotter paired that with buttery yellow corduroy pants and a picnic-check blouse.

Dresses had an updated garden party feel, as in a dainty floral print tea dress or a soft button-down blouse paired with grass green trousers.

For outerwear, she used a soft shade of tea green for a belted button-down leather coat. Other lightweight coats were quilted and could be worn on their own or under a trench. There was also a tuxedo jacket done in a light yellow sorbet shade and was also elongated into a longer style.

This season, she introduced a full range of bags and accessories that were simple, practical and functional. Each design came with a gold key ring that could be fastened to hold keys inside the bag or an accessory pouch. A satchel style that could be worn on the shoulder or across the body was created with oversize pockets.

Elsewhere, unisex styles included a leather rucksack done in black or a plaid and an oversized weekender tote had a square base in a deep shade of burgundy.