L'Orla Resort 2018

Orla Kiely referenced the feminist movements of the Sixties and Seventies for the capsule range L’Orla, which she designs with stylist Leith Clark.

Yoko Ono, Gloria Steinem, Marianne Faithfull and Frida Kahlo were among their muses, along with the marching protesters of the era.

“We looked at women who led in terms of freedom but, also in music and art,” said Clark.

“This year, and this current climate of the world, is about coming together, about women supporting each other and respecting each other’s differences further. Hopefully, it allows women to celebrate their femininity and feel strength from that. I think it is really needed right now,” said Kiely.

Kiely and Clark struck the right balance, creating soft ladylike dresses with a certain feminine strength and spirit.

The designers experimented with tulle in dresses that came long and short — in black or white — and were embroidered with delicate florals, or adorned with crochet trims and lace details. Flowers were also cast onto sheer sleeves and onto corduroy dresses, the pockets of bell bottom trousers and the collar of a cropped jacket. There were also drapey, knee-skimming smocked dresses done on a soft organza check in brown and blue.

Elsewhere, new accessories included a leather satchel shoulder bag with embroidered floral details which also came on a brown corduroy weekender bag with leather handles and straps.