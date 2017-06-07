Markus Lupfer Resort 2018

Never one to shun color or embellishment, Markus Lupfer piled on the pearls, flowers and retro patterns for this colorful, upbeat collection.

Inspiration came from many directions — glam rock, Forties bathing beauties and grandmother (for those pearls).

Lupfer said he was also going for a “light, drapey, softer silhouette” via smocked waists and wide sailor pants — all of it easy to wear.

Among the standouts were the longer silhouettes, including a green velvet devoré dress with a fish pattern, a guipure lace skirt with flower embroidery and an ankle-grazing patterned dress with a wide smocked waist to create a bit of drape.

Forties-style swimmers, with bathing caps and shapely legs, came as a jaunty embroidery on dresses and skirts, while colorful flowers blossomed across a sheer black bomber.

There was knitwear galore, including round-neck sweaters with brooch-like designs picked out in pearls at the front and printed silk sleeveless tops with knitted, ribbed bottoms.

A nautical motif also sailed through the collection in the form of striped regatta jackets and a snappy pair of navy blue silk crepe trousers.

