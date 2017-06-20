Natasha Zinko Resort 2018

Galleries

Natasha Zinko interpreted the concept of resort in a very literal way, offering a maritime-inspired range filled with vacation-ready pieces.

She had the chic, laid-back mood of the South of France in mind, which she translated in the form of anchor-shaped embroideries and prints, wide collars mirroring the shapes of sailing ships and charming gingham dresses paying homage to Brigitte Bardot in the Sixties.

Among the highlights was a dress embellished with clear sequins — a new material for the designer — intended to replicate the reflection of the sun in the sea.

In addition to traditionally feminine elements, Zinko incorporated her signature quirky touches, making the nautical theme her own.

She played with exaggerated proportions and juxtaposed girly fabrics such as broderie anglaise or pastel-hued gingham, with masculine elements and streetwear influences, which made the collection feel more relevant and in-tune with contemporary fashion trends.

One-piece swimsuits printed with anchors were paired with loose track pants and cropped denim jackets, playful broderie anglaise dresses were made more dramatic with big cone-shaped sleeves and strapless dresses were layered over T-shirts and accessorized with chunky white leather belts, similar to the ones worn by sailors.

“I was thinking of sailors a lot; the masculine element is always present when I design,” Zinko said.

