Osman Resort 2018

Osman Yousefzada dreamed of starry nights and luminous skies for this sophisticated range, and continued to update his Perfect 5 collection of basics.

Yousefzada’s collection offered a constellation of feminine and architectural shapes. Celestial formations translated into bugle bead and crystal embellishments on blouses, dresses and outerwear on his signature sculpted silhouettes.

A short black cape was made from Venetian wool with a gilded starburst embroidery. He paired it with black, ankle-length trousers and a white button-down blouse. Shimmery astral adornments also appeared on the back of a short trenchcoat and on poplin shirts.

The designer added a smattering of beaded elements to a belted dress and trousers to illustrate a starry night, and the motif carried over to a long black satin gown with a gleaming Byzantine-like pattern. The same embellishments were employed on a black velvet blouse with a mesh yoke.

He introduced denim last year, and updated the wide-leg cropped style with gold zipper accents down the front of legs. They were worn with a pink tailored jacket and a white blouse with a pussycat bow.

Yousefzada added a cropped hoodie-style jacket to his Perfect 5 range and updated his best-selling tracksuit-inspired Felix pants with a soft gray jersey fabric. A gray dress from that collection came with billowy kimono-style sleeves and a drawstring waist.

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018: Cynthia Rowley’s latest lineup is all about mastering the art of the long weekend getaway.

Claudia Li Resort 2018: The collection drew from the designer’s own dreams and the surrealist work of Joe Webb and Salvador Dalí.

Stella Jean Resort 2018: Country and tropical motifs were incorporated in this collection, focused on very feminine silhouettes.

Vivetta Resort 2018: Vivetta Ponti introduced edgier, more mature silhouettes for resort.

Martha Medeiros Resort 2018: Martha Medeiro’s handmade Brazilian lace collection drew from the arid landscapes of the designer’s native region of Sertão.

Sass & Bide Resort 2018: Sophia Berman’s resort collection referenced Casa Batllo, a fantastically decorated home by Antoni Gaudí, to inject a Spanish flare into resort.