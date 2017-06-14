Peter Jensen Resort 2018

For resort, Jensen harked back to the Sixties and early Seventies and took cues from actress Sandy Dennis’ sophisticated style.

Jensen, who admired the charisma of the “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” star, focused on pared-back silhouettes and worked relaxed shapes into his fun range filled with ladylike pieces with a twist.

The designer said for him, resort is a time when he listens to his customers and considers fabrics, shapes and styles and said his woman is clever lady who is a very secure female that combines her career with fun.

“Commercial is not a bad thing,” said Jensen. “What I find important with the resort collection is that you listen to your customers. We want people to wear it. With resort it can give you a bit more. With the mainline, you can play around and make it more image-building.”

Jensen continued to focus on his brand’s bestsellers such as dresses and shirting this season.

There were classic A-line structured shift dresses done in an embroidered floral fabric laid over an organza. He played with details and placed a twisted bow on pockets.

He experimented with laser-cut cotton fabrications worked into a pleated knee-length skirt, smocked shirts and blouses with an asymmetric hem in blue and white hues.

The designer also played with prints and cast a black-and-white pattern of Sandra Dennis’ lips onto a black poplin cotton skirt, shirting and an oversize smocked dress while a red-and-yellow tartan was employed on a knee-length skirt which was paired with a yellow plaid smocked blouse.

Bright outerwear rounded out the collection as seen in a bold yellow coat with the hood fashioned to appear as if the wearer were donning a scarf. He took a cue from a men’s lab coat for a grass-green canvas jacket and to achieve a more saturated hue, the garment was overdyed.

The overall monochrome palette was balanced with pops of blue, green, red and brown.