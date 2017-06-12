Ports 1961 Resort 2018

Creative director Natasa Cagalj said she wanted to examine all elements of travel for resort.

“We wanted to explore not only specific locations,” said Cagalj, “but also new experiences, fresh ideas and new horizons. We wanted to translate that enjoyment of travel into dressing. At the end, we wanted it to be not so serious.”

Cagalj fused its playful ethos with a more carefree spirit and worked outerwear, dresses, blouses and trousers into its eccentric lineup done in bold colors, pastel hues with plaid and floral prints. She let pattern and color speak for themselves in her lineup filled with utilitarian silhouettes, which she subverted with whimsical and decorative elements.

Separates such as outerwear, shirting and pants were key for Cagalj.

There was a long lightweight belted coat done in a denim-like woolen cotton fabric, which was trimmed with selvedge details, while tailored suiting done in a Japanese wool came in light blue, pastel green, a salmon pink and bright pink.

Patterns were prevalent as a madras print was utilized on a silk blouse or a floral cotton jumpsuit in blue and green hues. A blue plaid print was cast onto the front of a white button-down blouse with the sleeves smattered with blue polka dots. This was paired with high-waisted blue trousers. She added patchwork pockets for a graphic effect on a long trenchcoat.

She experimented with a funky Japanese cotton in a salmon pink jacket and trousers, or an oversize citrus green coat. The fabric was malleable for the wearer to scrunch in.

Meanwhile, bags came in practical shapes with totes and drawstring styles done in leather, suede and canvas.