Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Resort 2018

Designers Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi looked to the arts and crafts movement in the 1880s as well as floral drawings by Charles Mackintosh and William Morris for resort. The duo reflected on how the artisanal trade — which has been passed down from one generation to another — became more commercialized due to industrialization.

“When arts and crafts became global, it became a massive movement,” said Thornton. “We thought it’s an important time and we wanted to look into that crafts finish.”

“We wanted to have a feeling of nostalgia of the craft but in a modern way,” added Bregazzi. “It feels like at the moment everything it is becoming [digitized.] It feels like a big shift as well right now.”

The duo employed intricate handiwork into their feminine and floral-filled range which was a contemporary ode to artisanal craftsmanship. The designers worked in dresses, knits, coats and blouses in bright florals and stripes using a palette of red, yellow, turquoise, black and white.

Bold floral prints were inspired by découpage and appeared on coats and on a wide range of dresses, from floor-length to asymmetric. The notion of craftsmanship was also seen on a cream cashmere cardigan hand-finished with floral appliqués and sequins. The designers referenced botanical drawings created by Morris and cast floral bloom patterns on velvet devoré dresses.

They experimented with bridalwear in a slightly asymmetric gown trimmed with tiers of silk ruffles and a lace petticoat as a nod to a delicate handmade doily.

The collection was rounded out with a selection of separates such as ladylike blouses embellished with lace or ruffle details, cozy knitwear and trousers that came loose, cuffed or with a slight flare.