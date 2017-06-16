Roksanda Resort 2018

Roksanda Ilincic took her cue from Seventies tapestries and embedded handcrafted elements into her resort collection.

Illincic said separates are doing well and noted versatility is important to her. “It’s something that is really key for my business as well. I’m a quite big fan of resort because you can really go free and design many different things at the same time. It really caters to women’s needs 24-7. I want my women to feel confident and happy.”

Separates came loose and laid-back in the form of languid suits, voluminous trousers and breezy dresses for a charming lineup with artisanal touches.

Dresses were long and flowing, while some had ruching details and others were splashed with a Seventies floral print or embellished with intricate handwork. Her signature bell sleeve was updated with ruching details on the arm while swirly designs were embroidered onto a belted cream sleeveless asymmetric dress.

She experimented with a tapestry technique and developed a number of jacquards such as a brush-stroke one, as seen on a long silk dress with fringes. It was done in shades of plum, sorbet yellow and squid ink.

When viewed close-up, the lineup revealed an extensive amount of handwork on dresses with flowing silhouettes that were done in soft chiffon in a palette of plum, blossom, powder and oyster pink.

She approached colorblocking differently this season and added zipper accents on long dresses that revealed another hue or material. Elsewhere, she added oversize buttons to knitwear just for fun.

