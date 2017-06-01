Temperley London Resort 2018

Alice Temperley took her cue from a chapter of her latest book “Alice Temperley: English Myths and Legends,” referencing everything from old lace, patterns and potion bottles to frogs, feathers and crystals for this bohemian, ladylike range infused with a touch of the surreal.

Temperley said it’s about taking take lots of things and creating “your own magic. It’s sort of fantasy and mixing all of these beautiful elements.” She called the collection “a bit more fluid and a bit more fun and beautiful. She’s an alchemist. There is something magical about her.”

The designer sprinkled sequins over jumpsuits — one with a cold shoulder, another with cap sleeves — worked with more technical fabrics and experimented with structured materials.

There were flowy dresses aplenty, printed with potion bottles, butterflies, leaves and fish. A black lace and organza tea dress was adorned with floral embroideries and finished with sheer sleeves, while a navy cold-shoulder dress featured Temperley’s decorative needlepoint of butterflies, potion bottles, flowers and musical notes.

A big focus for Temperley was on day separates, a category that has now surpassed eveningwear. She rounded out the range with shirting, trousers, crop tops and skirts that were tailored or done in a stretchy jacquard.