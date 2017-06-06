Creative director Simon Holloway is looking to translate the escapism usually connected with the resort season into a collection infused with a strong modern and urban appeal.

To wit, the line was rooted in a dynamic metropolitan aesthetic where late Nineties’ minimal references and sportswear influences were elevated through the use of Agnona’s luxury fabrics and artisanal details.

The clothes communicated a sense of comfort with roomy pants and lightweight color-blocked silk plissé skirts paired with fluid sweaters, asymmetric cardigans and deconstructed jackets with knitted inserts. A knitted slip dress, crafted from the combination of different fibers and techniques, exuded a free-spirited vibe — a refreshing update of the brand’s signature bourgeois spirit.

Enhancing the collection’s sense of modern functionality, a leather coat was lined with technical nylon and a windbreaker was padded with camel hair.

While a slightly masculine marine inspiration ran though the lineup, including striped pants and sweaters with sailor necklines, the delicate patterns of teasel plants and goldfinches used on a maxi slipdress and on a skirt layered under a roomy caftan cinched at the waist with a leather rope introduced a gentle, feminine feel.

