Albino Teodoro Resort 2018

Anticipating the launch of his first men’s capsule collection next January, Albino Teodoro included a few unisex styles in his women’s resort lineup.

These were mainly trenches crafted from two-tone Mackintosh fabrics and cut in generous silhouettes, as well as suits with jackets and wide-leg pants coming in a combination of different striped patterns.

Despite the mannish feel running through the collection, the designer didn’t ignore quintessentially feminine looks. In particular, he was inspired by the vibrant paintings of Flemish painter Willem van Aelst for the rich floral jacquards of a range of pieces, including an opulent double-breasted coat. The painter’s color palette also echoed in the pink tone of a covetable cotton faille belted trench and in the pastels of a pleated dress in silk matched with exquisite nylon embroideries.

Classic cotton poplin shirts were peppered with ruffles and lace details for a clash between masculine and feminine elements.

