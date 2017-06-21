Antonio Berardi Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Impeccable constructions, luxury fabrics and unexpected details were at the core of Antonio Berardi’s beautiful collection.

For resort, the designer kept the silhouettes less close to the body than usual to draw new volumes and shapes. The principles of men’s tailoring and women’s couture rooted the lineup, which was focused on a hyper-sophisticated femininity.

Along with the designers’ signature sculpted jackets and tops, Berardi delivered a range of fluid styles, including a pale blue maxidress embellished with ruffles which was cinched at the waist with a quilted corset-like belt. Classic white shirts were maximized to become pretty minidresses punctuated by lace decorations and a black-and-red floral jacquard fabric was paired with nude tulle on a flounced short dress and on a suit.

Enhancing the sense of surprise in the collection, Berardi used delicate broderie anglaise to craft separates exuding tailored elegance.

