Antonio Marras Resort 2018

A fantastic storyteller, Antonio Marras for resort immersed himself in the atmosphere of one of Hollywood’s most famous movies, “Gone With the Wind.”

Scarlett O’Hara, with her moody, capricious yet combative and determined personality, was the muse for this rich and beautiful collection.

Her sumptuous, columned house Tara appeared in a delicate allover print, filled with romantic flowers, on an elegant coat shown with a coordinated flared skirt. The feminine silhouettes of her dresses resonated in the voluminous sleeves of frocks and silk blouses matched with fluid midi skirts.

Marras also imaged O’Hara, who was forced to change her lifestyle due to the American Civil War, using textiles found in her house to create new designs and feed her vanity. This resulted in the collection’s patchwork frocks with applied flowers and in the brand’s signature parkas enriched by myriad embellishments.

The Sardinian designer, who is known for creating clothes for eclectic, self-confident and strong women, this time introduced subtle touches of sensuality. For example, ultra feminine slits appeared on an asymmetric, one-shoulder maxidress worked in a micro floral pattern and on a devoré silk ruffled style infused with a sense of dramatic romanticism.

