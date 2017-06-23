Aquilano.Rimondi Resort 2018

Galleries

Graphic and bold was the mood that Tommaso Aquilano and Roberto Rimondi wanted to infuse in their resort collection.

The paintings of Joan Mirò served as inspiration for the geometric patterns and the bright colors of a range of skirts and shirtdresses, including a fluid silk style cinched at the waist with a coordinating belt. Sporty references emerged in sleek pants featuring printed multicolor bands running down the legs, while hyper-feminine skirts, paired with the brand’s signature white shirts, featured ultra-high waists and ruffled details.

Aquilano and Rimondi also injected a sleek sartorial appeal into the vests and blazers coming in both striped and checked motifs.

