Galleries

Collection

The floral installations of artist Rebecca Louise Law served as a starting point for Anna Molinari’s ultrafeminine resort collection.

The artworks’ fragile delicate beauty translated into the fluid chiffon dresses, worked in soft tones of pink and yellow, embellished with details in the same fabric resembling feathers. They demonstrated the label’s high-end craftsmanship, which was also on display in the hand-embroidered tulle ensembles, which were punctuated with tiny beads, crystals and micro-organza flowers.

The floral motif also continued in a range of designs, including a leather biker jacket matched with a plissé mini skirt and a flowing gown enriched with a soft bow at the collar, all printed with a fresh violet pattern.

More nocturnal shades of blue gave a sophisticated touch to a range of all-over sequined pieces, including a midiskirt matched with a fitted knitted polo and an oversized cardigan paired with an asymmetric, ruffled chambray skirt.

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018: Cynthia Rowley’s latest lineup is all about mastering the art of the long weekend getaway.

Claudia Li Resort 2018: The collection drew from the designer’s own dreams and the surrealist work of Joe Webb and Salvador Dalí.

Stella Jean Resort 2018: Country and tropical motifs were incorporated in this collection, focused on very feminine silhouettes.

Vivetta Resort 2018: Vivetta Ponti introduced edgier, more mature silhouettes for resort.

Martha Medeiros Resort 2018: Martha Medeiro’s handmade Brazilian lace collection drew from the arid landscapes of the designer’s native region of Sertão.

Sass & Bide Resort 2018: Sophia Berman’s resort collection referenced Casa Batllo, a fantastically decorated home by Antoni Gaudí, to inject a Spanish flare into resort.