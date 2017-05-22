Bottega Veneta Resort 2018

Galleries

Considerations about the weather and different consumer behavior were top of mind for Bottega Veneta creative director Tomas Maier in designing the brand’s cruise collection. “It’s totally changed now. Women like to see clothes in season — when it’s cold they want a coat — and they shop in a different way compared with the past. You see it on daily store results,” said Maier during a walk-through in Milan. “They have different priorities and time is luxury number one for everyone.”

As the months progress, from the early deliveries of the cruise season in October until the later ones in December, so does the weight and colors of clothes change from, say, a ribbed turtleneck sweater in lilac worn with a suede skirt suit in a contrasting rusty color, to lighter tech duchesse skirts or a studded poplin dress with a full circle skirt fit for the festive season, for parties and “going away,” Maier opined. “The darker and shorter the days, women want something uplifting, colorful and appealing, if nature can’t give it to them.”

To wit, Maier opted for unusual combinations and variations of colors and “a bit of eccentricity,” he said, but also monochromatic designs, as in a sleeveless fuchsia dress.

A standout look was an intarsia, reversible long-haired shearling coat worn over a checkered silk viscose skirt with printed pleats, all in different hues of greens and blues. The printed pleated effect was also seen on a loose, A-line skirt in taupe.

A flurry of delicate butterflies landed on two-tone knitted jacquard dresses, and the botanical theme, including wildflowers and field grass designs in more than 30 different colors, continued on a nylon Windbreaker and tech duchesse dresses, inspired by the illustrations of German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer.

“Nobody does more beautiful botanical drawings than Dürer,” Maier said.

The shapes were kept simple and restrained in contrast to the decorations. The theme was spun on mary jane pumps with chunky heels and the brand’s staple Olimpia bag for the first time.

Handbags came in vibrant tones of cobalt, bright pink and fiery red. The brand introduced the Piazza bag with both a long shoulder strap and a shorter grip-able handle.