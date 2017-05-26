Dsquared2 Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

A chic safari? Or a Boy Scouts reunion? Whether their customer decides to take a trip to Africa or to opt for hiking, Dsquared2 designers Dean and Dan Caten have a resort wardrobe ready for any occasion.

The Catens designed a versatile collection, where many elements converged. There were wild animal patterns, including the zebra motif of a feminine jacquard dress trimmed with leather. They were juxtaposed in the lineup to the series of Boy Scouts-inspired cotton staples, such as a cape with utilitarian pockets and a crewneck sweater, all embellished with colorful patches — a tribute to the outdoors tradition of the designers’ native Canada.

To raise the level of metropolitan glamour, the Caten twins introduced a Fifties’ rock ’n’ roll theme which translated into Capri denim pants worn with cropped jackets and mini coats crafted from rich jacquard or a leather patchwork. They were embellished with maxi buttons, as well as studs.

The leather beret cape, which topped most of the looks, was designed for cool urban bikers.