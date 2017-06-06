Emilio Pucci Resort 2018

The travel and leisure world, with its adventurous feel, is deeply rooted in the heritage of the Emilio Pucci brand. So it’s no surprise that the in-house creative team took an imaginative trip around the world for resort. As reported, former creative director Massimo Giorgetti exited the company in April and a search for a successor is ongoing.

Chinese lacquered art works inspired the red patent leather of a pretty trench lined with printed silk, while Indian atmospheres resonated in the intricate embroideries and in the wide-leg pants featuring narrow cuffs with elastic bands.

Landing in the Western world, the Pucci cruise boat docked in Miami, which served as a major source of inspiration with the range of sorbet colors giving a delicate, feminine appeal to the collection. They were mixed and matched in the new signature print, with a contemporary, graffiti-like spin. This was splashed on the maxi jersey dresses, as well as on silk pajamas. In an alternative version, the pastel hues appeared on color-blocked cotton piquet frocks, embellished with laser-cut macramé cotton inserts.

A new pattern of irregular stripes decorated the breezy seersucker caftans, while pajama suits in solid colors were crafted from jacquard silk.

A nautical inspiration was seen in the tailored jackets and pants, all punctuated with maxi buttons.

And since no trip is complete without a souvenir, the collection featured a range of pieces reproducing an Emilio Pucci archival label showing stylized images of Palazzo Vecchio in Florence and Capri’s iconic Faraglioni rock formations.