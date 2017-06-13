Erika Cavallini Resort 2018

A sense of relaxed, effortless elegance was infused into the Erika Cavallini resort collection.

The designer embraced a sartorial approach to deliver a rage of suits and mannish outerwear pieces, such as trenches and capes, featuring soft constructions. The focus was on the waist enhanced by the maxi belts of wide-leg pants and flared midi skirts, as well as by the laced-up corsets drawing hourglass silhouettes.

Traditional men’s suiting patterns, such as checks and Prince of Wales, were juxtaposed in the collection to a more feminine floral motif in delicate, Provence-inspired tones. This was splashed for example on a fluid tunic dress matched with a coordinated kimono-like robe coat.

