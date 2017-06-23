Ermanno Scervino Resort 2018

Galleries

The brand’s signature romantic touches met a sporty attitude in the Ermanno Scervino resort collection. The lineup, which looked feminine and modern, featured a range of versatile options fitting the different needs of contemporary women. The house’s iconic lace was crafted for delicate miniskirts worn with supersoft cashmere sweaters, as well as impeccable sartorial blazers decorated with military-inspired embellishments. Linen was combined with silk for a top matched with a coordinating plissé maxiskirt, both featuring a washed denim-like look. A maxi Vichy pattern gave a fresh touch to a strapless dress with an inlaid bustier construction, while a draped cocktail frock was embellished with tiny crystal decors at the shoulders. A technical appeal was also introduced via a lightweight parka, which was laser-cut to obtain a macramé lace effect, and a parachute nylon padded coat with high side slits.

