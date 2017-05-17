Etro Resort 2018

Galleries

In keeping with its signature folk-chic attitude, Etro celebrated the flamboyant, vibrant aesthetic of the African continent for resort.

Images of monkeys, leopards and luscious flowers, as well as tribal graphic patterns, mixed and matched with the brand’s signature paisley, were juxtaposed in a joyful patchwork explosion. Veronica Etro balanced the abundance of patterns, all rendered through the most exquisite artisanal techniques, with the chic, linear silhouettes of fluid silk cabans, roomy pants, as well as foulard-inspired feminine dresses. While she avoided taking the inspiration too literally, the designer trimmed the necklines of frocks and coats with sweet crochet details recalling African beaded decorations. These were also echoed in the embellishments of a Lurex and chiffon maxidress featuring a jacquard motif reminiscent of the graphics of the Art Nouveau movement. Infused with a highly sophisticated appeal, this collection offered a rich, new take on Etro’s iconic hyper-decorative attitude.