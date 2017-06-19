Fausto Puglisi Resort 2018

Galleries

Fausto Puglisi infused a new fluidity into his resort collection.

The brand’s signature sculpted silhouettes — including A-line skirts and constructed frocks — were this season juxtaposed with ultrasoft designs. For example, there was a range of breezy silk maxidresses, including one with a soft bow at the neck, all printed in a floral motif inspired by a Thirties Indian pattern.

For the first time, Puglisi introduced cotton poplin, which was crafted for a flared skirt matched with a coordinated shirt, both splashed with a graphic print featuring the fashion house’s signature baroque sun.

The hyperfeminine look of lightweight intarsia skirts in tulle, worn with simple white T-shirts, contrasted with the tomboy attitude of bold leather jackets decorated with gold metallic embellishments. The street appeal of the collection was enhanced by the maxi T-shirts showing images of ancient sculptures and a hoodie printed with the word “Royalty,” a recurrent motif in the lineup.

