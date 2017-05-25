Fendi Resort 2018

Galleries

Fendi prefers ongoing narratives to short stories and long relationships rather than fleeting love affairs. This approach is demonstrated not only in the 52-year collaboration between the house and its creative director Karl Lagerfeld, but also in the label’s design approach.

Instead of constantly seeking for new, extravagant seasonal themes, lineup after lineup, Fendi prefers to build a solid fil rouge through its collections.

Lagerfeld picked up the sartorial mood of his fall collection and brought it back for resort in a charming new version. The men’s tailoring seen in the house’s fall runway show was refreshed and elaborated here through a flamboyant, pop attitude. A magnified chevron pattern was splashed on a feminine fluid silk dress softened by a plissé detail and maxi checks appeared on a printed wool coat with coordinated pants. These pieces were all worked in bold fuchsia tones – ‘wow’ effect guaranteed.

Neon touches also peppered the most feminine part of the collection, with orange flowers embroidered on the cream and blue botanical jacquard crafted into a flounce skirt and a bomber, revealing the graphic Fendi Roma logo on the ribbed knitted cuff.

For those looking for fur, the house displayed its unique skills by delivering myriad options, spanning from a leather coat with mink intarsia that created a chevron pattern to a covetable mink fur bomber with the back embellished with Fendi’s leather logo — and a maxi bow punctuated by pearls.

In a smart move for a luxury brand that delivers beautiful, timeless products, rather than creating and destroying season after season, Fendi embraces Antoine-Laurent de Lavoisier’s theory and banks on a process of gradual transformation.