Giorgio Armani Resort 2018

Eclectic and a tad extravagant, or rational and sleek. Giorgio Armani broke free for resort by delivering a versatile collection, which offered various takes on his signature style.

Surrealism inspired the colors and many of the graphics included in the lineup, which was based on a vivid palette. There was a sense of subtle irony vibrating in the micro jackets with voluminous sleeves inspired by Eighties prom dresses, while a blazer crafted from snakeskin-like leather was printed in a multicolor, vivacious leopard print. A cropped organza jacket, worn with fluid washed silk pants, was exquisitely embroidered with flowers and moons.

Joan Mirò’s artworks influenced the graphic motif of a textured silk jacket featuring a padded bottom edge, which was matched with a printed leather plissé skirt.

Despite the abundance of embellishments, colors and patterns, Armani also showcased his more essential style. This was epitomized by a lightweight wool clean, fitted suit with a slightly retro jacket and by an elegant pair of black trousers revealing a graphic built-in belt, paired with an oversize white shirt.

