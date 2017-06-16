I'm Isola Marras Resort 2018

Galleries

Efisio Marras made his debut at the creative direction of the I’m Isola Marras contemporary line with the resort lineup.

The 26-year-old son of Antonio Marras infused the collection with an urban, young touch, which enabled the brand to differentiate in a more decisive way from the Antonio Marras luxurious and dreamy main line.

Mathilda Lando, the protagonist of Luc Besson’s Léon movie, as well the girls of Masamune Shirow’s manga comics, served as an inspiration for the collection, which exuded independence and playfulness.

Marras played with different silhouettes: extra shrunken in the colorful knitwear range — including buttoned bodysuits, striped dresses and argyle crop tops — and oversize for the maxi logo tank tops, cotton ruffled dresses and baggy destroyed denim pants with patchwork sweaters.

The brand’s signature floral motifs and lace inserts were still present but they were injected with a different — albeit a tad subversive — attitude, enhanced by the metallic corsets and the logo chokers.

