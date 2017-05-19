Just Cavalli Resort 2018

For resort, the Just Cavalli creative team portrayed young women living a rock ‘n’ roll romance. The house’s signature codes — baroque details, wild animal patterns, floral motifs — were all incorporated in an eye-catching wardrobe that definitely targeted girls who want to have fun. There were some day options, such as a two-tone cape evoking marine-like atmospheres, as well as sweatshirts with embroideries and micro studs. But frisky, evening attire was at the core of the lineup. Skin-tight vinyl pants were matched with a silk bomber, chiffon minidresses were trimmed with lace and featured lace-up details, while micro metallic embellishments punctuated the leather jackets. A military appeal emerged in the rounded buttons decorating high-waist denim pants and a white brocade suit featuring short pants. Once again, the brand’s creative team managed to deliver a coherent collection rooted in the Just Cavalli heritage yet appealing for the new generation of party lovers.