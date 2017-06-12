Marco de Vincenzo Resort 2018

The fashion sketches of late designer Walter Albini served as a starting point for Marco de Vincenzo’s resort collection.

Details from those graphic images returned in many pieces of the collection. But instead of following the inspiration too literally, de Vincenzo introduced its signature optical illusions and played with trompe-l’oeil motifs.

For example, the silk scarves appearing at the neck of Albini’s sketched women were rendered as embroideries embellishing the necklines of the collection’s tops and dresses. Other designs, including blazers crafted from masculine suiting fabrics, were decorated with an embroidered pocket square; embroidered belts appeared on wide-leg pants and a cotton poplin shirt had an applied patch pocket, this time enriched with a real silk scarf.

De Vincenzo treated evening options, such as an all-over sequined maxi flared dress, with the same ironic and playful attitude, which echoed in the knitwear offering. This included a feminine Lurex sweater featuring a trompe-l’oeil bralette-shaped intarsia.

The designer also introduced a micro leopard pattern, shown in natural colors on a lacquered cotton trenchcoat and in a multicolor palette on plissé miniskirts and silk ruffled skirt.

