Missoni Resort 2018

Missoni is trying to find a new balance. While the brand is working to lighten up its daywear, new more sculpted constructions, including bustier dresses, were introduced in the pretty evening offering for resort.

While the word “rigor” might sound inappropriate when associated to the label, Angela Missoni this season explored sharper silhouettes, both worked in the brand’s signature knits and in a range of different materials. These included the textured silk of a chic jumpsuit, as well as soft suede crafted for a belted romper infused with a safari-inspired mood.

That said, the brand did not dismiss its signature upscale knit skills. There were beautiful sweaters, tops and dresses rendered in bright tones, as well as a covetable long T-shirt frock crafted by stitching together different fabric samples.

Fringes, plissé details and soft colors were also combined in a range of very feminine options, including a pleated dress with a shawl-like detail that introduced a more delicate vibe into the brand’s offering.