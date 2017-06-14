MSGM Resort 2018

Galleries

Art and music references allowed Massimo Giorgetti to inject an urban spin into a Fifties surf inspiration. Neon-colored coach jackets crafted from a technical moiré fabric, embellished by striped silk cadi inserts and knitted details, embodied the collection’s eclectic spirit.

The signature MSGM elements, including floral patterns and maxi ruffles, were all present in the collection, but they were updated with an edgier appeal. This was conceived through the couturelike cut of bow tops and frocks, which were nicely juxtaposed with more casual jeans and track pants.

The feminine attitude of some of the outfits was balanced by sartorial accents introduced via tweed and Prince of Wales suits trimmed with lace.

For a playful, ironic touch, the MSGM logo appeared as an allover print on a denim field jacket infused with a cool tomboy mood.

